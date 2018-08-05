Marketing School
How Important Are Headings for SEO? | Ep. #434
In Episode #434, Eric and Neil discuss how important headings are for SEO. Tune in to learn why you should still take your sweet time on your headings and how it helps boost your website’s ranking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How Important Are Headings for SEO? 00:35 – Headings are still important because the H1 tag still has more authority for search engines 01:12 – If your H1 tag is larger, search engine will read it as more important than the other text in your website 01:25 – Ranking zero is having a snippet above the actual organic ranking 01:39 – Have some sentences after your H1 tag 01:56 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 02:08 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 02:15 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Search engines still read your H1 tag as the most important text in your content. Be sure that your heading is high quality and well thought-out. Snippets below your H1 tag will boost your ranking as it’s still read by search engines. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu