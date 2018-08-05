Marketing School
How to Quickly Find the Most Popular Blogs in a Niche | Ep. #433
In Episode #433, Eric and Neil discuss how to quickly find the most popular blogs in a niche and list the top websites that will help you find them. Tune in to find out the most reliable and useful tool to date. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Quickly Find the Most Popular Blogs in a Niche 00:35 – Buzzsumo shows the most shared content and links to content 00:55 – SimilarWeb shows you which posts are similar to yours and the ones that get the most traffic 01:03 – Ahrefs is great for looking at content as well and they will find things you can't find with Buzzsumo 01:35 – Google search is still one of the most useful ways to find popular blogs 01:57 – Search through different communities like Reddit 3 Key Points: Blogs that are constantly shared are the ones that are the most popular and credible in their respective niche. Good ol' Google search still does the job for finding the most popular blogs. More people are engaged in different communities and/or forums, so they usually share what they follow.