How to Secure Your Website | Ep. #432
In Episode #432, Eric and Neil discuss how to secure your website. Tune in to learn why a two-factor authentication for your website is better and the importance of backing up your website for security reasons. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Secure Your Website 00:33 – HTTPS is a certificate that can secure your website and there are multiple versions of it 00:55 – Get an SSL certificate 01:08 – One of Eric's friends switched from HTTP to HTTPS and their traffic dropped 01:48 – Have a two-factor authentication for your website 02:05 – LastPass helps, too 02:21 – Make sure you are constantly checking your website 02:41 – For blogs, use VaultPress 02:55 – For hosting, make sure you're using a great host 03:15 – Backup your sites 03:39 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:46 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: An SSL certificate and HTTPS can make your site more secure. Be careful with your login credentials—use difficult passwords. Always backup your sites.