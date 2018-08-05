Marketing School
7 WordPress Plugins You Ought to Use | Ep. #431
In Episode #431, Eric and Neil discuss 7 WordPress plugins you ought to use. Tune in and take note of the plugins that you need for your WordPress site—especially if it is the face of your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 WordPress Plugins You Ought to Use 00:35 – First tool is the Yoast SEO plugin 00:41 – It will give you the foundational tool 00:52 – Second tool is VaultPress so that you can backup your blog, especially if it's your business 01:10 – Have a tool for content upgrades like Thrive Leads and OptinMonster 01:33 – Breadcrumbs NavXT can be added to your WordPress theme 01:45 – Fifth is to have a plugin checklist like WP Blog Checklist 02:13 – Sixth: check out Comments Not Replied To so you won't miss out on any comments 02:27 – Seventh is a cache plugin to manage your blog speed 03:17 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: A SEO plugin will be the foundation of your WordPress website. Content upgrades helps your site attain more and more leads. Maximize different plugins that are available for WordPress, they are made for a reason!