How to Generate More YouTube Search Traffic | Ep. #430
In episode #430, Eric and Neil discuss how to generate more YouTube search traffic. Tune in to learn how you can revamp your videos to attract more traffic and why your watch time is important. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Generate More YouTube Search Traffic 00:35 – Use TubeBuddy and VidIQ—TubeBuddy will give you ideas on what tags you should use for your YouTube videos 01:11 – Upload your transcript or the captions for your videos to boost your ranking 01:32 – Think about how you can rank for great titles 01:50 – You have to understand your audience 02:00 – Use amazing images for your CTR 02;34 – YouTube wants people to stay longer on their platform so consider your watch time 03:02 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:22 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:26 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Know your TOP keywords for your videos. If you can upload your own transcript, do it—it'll help your ranking. Play around with watch time and make sure that people are staying around to watch your videos.