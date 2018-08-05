Marketing School
7 Tips for Increasing Engagement with Your Blog | Ep. #429
In Episode #429, Eric and Neil discuss 7 tips for increasing engagement with your blog. Tune in to learn how you can boost your viewer's engagement levels and hook them so they have to keep coming back for more. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Tips for Increasing Engagement with Your Blog 00:35 – First is to write your blog in a conversational tone by using "you" and "I" 00:54 – People become more engaged and they will probably leave comments 01:00 – Add a live chat button to your blog 01:26 – Third is to wrap up your blog post with a conclusion 01:36 – Most readers will read your conclusion first before reading the whole blog 01:44 – Fourth is adding different types of content 02:00 – Some read on their mobile while others on their computer 02:13 – Fifth is to respond to comments in your blog 02:30 – Connect social media channels with Edgar 03:08 – Seventh is to do a content upgrade with Thrive, Hello Bar, OptinMonster 04:00 – There are different content upgrades available at Leadpages 04:15 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:26 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your copy 04:28 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Writing in a conversational tone will engage your readers making them more likely to comment. Use social media platforms to increase your blog's reach. Have a catchy conclusion, most readers read it first anyway.