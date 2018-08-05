Marketing School
How to Correctly Use Live Chat on Your Website | Ep. #428
In Episode #428, Eric and Neil discuss how to correctly use live chat on your website. Tune in to learn how you can target the right people using live chat and convert them into sales. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Correctly Use Live Chat on Your Website 00:51 – Live chat isn't just about talking to your website visitors, it can actually detect potential customers 01:34 – Segment your audience and only show the live chat option—it's your best bet 01:50 – Intercom is doing well for live chat 02:00 – Eric just switched to Drift which has the ability to set appointments for people 02:47 – The appointment setting becomes a revenue generating tool 02:58 – Drift Enterprise costs $2K a month, but they have the another version 03:38 – Eric's clients like Drift 03:50 – Just make sure you're not showing your live chat to the wrong people or you're wasting money 04:31 – "You can't hit everyone" 3 Key Points: Only target those who will likely convert to sales when it comes to the live chat feature. If you're talking to the wrong people, you're just wasting time and money. Live chat can become an income generating tool if used well.