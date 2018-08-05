Marketing School
Should You Hire an Agency for Link Building? | Ep. #427
In Episode #427, Eric and Neil discuss if should you hire an agency for link building. Tune in to learn if it’s worth it to hire a great agency to do link building for you OR if you’re better off doing it in-house. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Hire an Agency for Link Building? 00:33 – Neil ran an agency with link building in the past and Eric’s agency is currently handling link building 00:48 – Most people don’t have proper connections and use templates that don’t work 01:01 – “Links are a very dangerous thing” 01:12 – Link building is the same as doing outreach when it comes to sales 01:50 – Pitchbox is an SEO outreach tool; if you’re using it, it’s better to hire an agency 02:20 – If you’re looking for good links, find the right agency 02:24 – Ask for samples first to see if the links are good 02:32 – If you want to do it in-house, hire someone who knows the processes well 02:40 – If you decide to go with an agency, make sure that you’re not charged per link 02:53 – Make sure you’re paying a reasonable price 03:11 – Track reports regarding your link building 03:40 – Marketing School is giving away a 90-day free trial to Crazy Egg, which is a visual analytics tool 03:52 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to learn more about your FREE trial 03:58 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Link building isn’t easy and will hurt your ranking if it’s not done right. Before committing to an agency, ask for samples of links to check if they are providing great links. If you’re going to do link building in-house, choose someone who knows the processes by heart. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu