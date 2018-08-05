Marketing School
How to Spy on Your Competition | Ep. #426
In Episode #426, Eric and Neil discuss how to spy on your competition. Tune in to discover the tools that will help you see what your competitors are up to, how you can compete, and ways you can replicate their strategies. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Spy on Your Competition 00:38 – Ahrefs is a great tool to use 01:22 – SEMrush will show you phrases your competitors are bidding on for pay-per-click 01:40 – It will give you an idea of whether you should also be bidding on those keywords 02:14 – Adbeat goes deeper on ads and spend trends over time 02:41 – BuiltWith will show you everything that your competitors are using 03:07 – SimilarWeb will show you top categories, traffic trends and the breakdown of the traffic of a website 03:45 – SpyFu and iSpionage are great tools 03:50 – iSpionage shows the keyword efficiency index 3 Key Points: Leverage the tools that will help you become BETTER than your competitors. Track to see if your strategies are working or if you're just wasting your money. Spying on your competitors is healthy for a business.