Marketing School
How Much Should You Spend on Content Promotion? | Ep. #425
In Episode #425, Eric and Neil discuss how much you should spend on content promotion. Tune in to discover just how little you need to promote your content. And, if you prefer to spend nothing at all, the alternative methods you can employ to get your content out there! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How Much Should You Spend on Content Promotion? 00:37 – Eric asked Larry Kim of Wordstream, who is well-versed in paid advertising 00:58 – Larry said that every time he publishes content, he'll try to find unicorns that have high engagement 01:11 – He's pushing $50 for every published piece of content 01:39 – For Neil, content promotion is 50% of the time spent writing the content and the other 50% of the time is for promotion 01:52 – At least half of the time should always be spent on content promotion 01:57 – You can spend time or spend money on promotion 02:00 – You can boost traffic from different social media sites 02:20 – If you don't want to spend money, you can promote your content by going through Google for similarly related content 02:35 – Email the people who tweeted your competitor's' content and ask if they can share yours too 03:17 – If you're just starting out, it is easier to reach out to people 03:33 – Make sure that your content is good 03:47 – A Dollar a Day Strategy by Dennis Yu of BlitzMetrics can you help you too 04:19 – Check your analytics and insights to create a more targeted audience 04:38 – Content marketing works if you're promoting it 3 Key Points: For every piece of content you publish, you should spend half your time PROMOTING it. Your content marketing won't work if you're not promoting it—it simply won't reach people. Even with just a dollar, you can push your content on Facebook.