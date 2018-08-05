



What Part of Your Funnel Should You Focus On? | Ep. #424

In Episode #424, Eric and Neil discuss what part of your funnel you should focus on. Tune in to learn the different parts of a funnel, how to find your weakness, and the actions you can take to make sure your funnel is running (and converting) smoothly. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Part of Your Funnel Should You Focus On? 00:40 – Top of the Funnel (ToFu): the traffic that you're trying to target; which is usually a much larger audience 00:48 – Middle of the Funnel (MoFu): people who have viewed your website or availed of your services 01:02 – Bottom of the Funnel (BoFu): returning customers or those who are close to purchasing 01:24 – If you don't have a lot of visitors, focus on the top of the funnel 01:27 – If you have a lot of visitors but don't have much conversion, work on your analytics to see where the drop off is—it's either the middle or bottom of the funnel 01:43 – You can check it out using Mixpanel and/or Kissmetrics 01:50 – Focus on optimizing that part by doing A/B testing or surveys 02:12 – Eric shares an experiment of how they bring people through an entire funnel 02:16 – Eric did a case study for SaaS companies 02:45 – When you bring people through the funnel, the journey needs to be consistent 03:05 – The journey is a story as well 03;19 – Digital Marketer and Chris Von Wilpert have some good points on funnels 3 Key Points: Figure out the part of your funnel where people fall off, then create a strategy to improve your performance. Employ tests or experiments to make sure you're on the right track. Create a consistent journey for your funnel.