Marketing School
7-Point Website Redesign Checklist | Ep. #423
In Episode #423, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 point, website redesign checklist. Tune in to know what you need to consider before changing or redesigning your website. This way you can make the changes without any risk to your traffic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7-Point Website Redesign Checklist 00:34 – First is to make sure that your website is designed with a strong SEO foundation 01:01 – For WordPress, build up your SEO first 01:12 – Second is to keep track of your existing URLs in a checklist 01:25 – Third is to NOT forget about your site speed 01:30 – Check GTmetrix to find out your site speed 01:41 – Fourth is to keep mobile in mind because a bigger percentage of website visitors are mobile users 01:50 – Use Google AMP framework 01:59 – Don’t forget about your pixels like the Google Analytics pixels and Facebook pixels 02:20 – Sixth is to figure out the copy for your content before redesigning it 02:35 – Last is to check your website’s resolution in different browsers using Browseo 03:02 – Think about your website responsive design, too 03:15 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a heat-mapping analytics tool 03:25 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:35 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: SEO is very important for websites so make sure that your SEO foundation is strong. Since most people are on mobile, make sure your website is optimized for mobile so they get the best viewing experience possible. Design and website response are crucial for the user experience. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu