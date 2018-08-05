Marketing School
How to Market Your Business at a Conference Without Sponsoring It | Ep. #422
In Episode #422, Eric and Neil discuss how to market your business at a conference without sponsoring it. Tune in to learn what you need to do on the day of the conference to market your business tactfully and effectively. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Market Your Business at a Conference Without Sponsoring It 00:41 – It's better to speak at conferences than be a sponsor at one 00:50 – Talk with people in the conference lounge 01:16 – Networking is also a good strategy to market your brand without spending 01:49 – Networking doesn't mean passing your business card, it means getting to know people's story and expressing how you can help them 02:55 – Prior to the conference event day, figure out your target market 03:13 – Eric shares how his friend bombarded the booths in an event they went to in order to market his service 3 Key Points: Rather than sponsoring a conference, it's better to speak at one if you can. Network with people by understanding their struggles and stating how you can offer a solution to their problem. Make sure you know your target market first before coming to a conference.