Marketing School
How to Stay Consistent With Your Content Marketing | Ep. #421
In Episode #421, Eric and Neil discuss how to stay consistent with your content marketing. Tune in to learn the importance of following a routine, creating a content calendar and sticking to a 30-day timeframe. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Stay Consistent With Your Content Marketing 00:34 – Have a routine in place that you will follow 00:47 – Eric has his routine on his calendar 01:08 – Create a content calendar 01:24 – This works the best for Neil 01:34 – Neil uses Excel while Eric uses Smartsheet, which is almost the same tool 01:42 – Whatever you use, make sure to stick with it 01:57 – Content repurposing helps with consistency 02:28 – Your calendar works best with a 30-day timeframe; make updates on the content that you will create 3 Key Points: Create and follow a routine for your content marketing. A content calendar will help you stay focused on the tasks at hand. A 30-day timeframe is the best length of time to work with because of the amount of updates you'll need to make.