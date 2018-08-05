Marketing School
What Makes a Brand Stand Out? | Ep. #420
In Episode #420, Eric and Neil discuss what makes a brand stand out. Tune in to learn how a brand's interaction with its customers only leads to customer loyalty and followers who will champion for your brand! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Makes a Brand Stand Out? 00:40 – The popular brands are everywhere 00:52 – Their logos are subtle and reflects their vision and mission 00:58 – There's always a story behind every brand 01:26 – "A brand tells a really good story" 01:33 – Emotion is another factor for a brand 02:12 – Brand's way of interacting with their customers 02:25 – Some by events and some by social media 02:33 – Interaction is often taken for granted, but it is important 02:48 – Amazon is known for their great customer service 03:55 – There are brands that will also send out surveys for their services 04:19 – When a brand cares, it makes an immense difference 3 Key Points: Take care of your customers—this is Branding 101. The way a brand interacts with their customers reflects, via social media or through events, tells the brand's personality and story. A brand stands out when it can connect with its customers.