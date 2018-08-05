Marketing School
Lessons Learned From Writing A Bestselling Book | Ep. #419
In Episode #419, Eric and Neil discuss the lessons Neil learned from writing a New York Times best-selling book. Tune in to learn Neil's rather large disappoint AFTER writing his book and why being on the bestseller list doesn't actually guarantee you more sales leads. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Lessons Learned From Writing A Bestselling Book 00:35 – Neil's book, Hustle, hit the New York Times' best-seller list 00:56 – Neil learned from writing his book that it was a waste of time and money—he assumed it would grow his brand but it didn't 01:03 – "I think I did it wrong" 01:08 – Neil had amazing co-authors, but he also learned that he should've written the book by himself 01:15 – Hustle is for the general public, so it didn't reached Neil's target market 01:24 – Neil's was on the bestseller list for three consecutive weeks but it didn't get him any sales 01:45 – The topic was the biggest mistake for Neil, because it didn't relate to what he does 02:30 – The hardest part of writing a book is dealing with publishers 02:40 – Writing a book is a lengthy process 03:04 – Neil had a launch team 03:14 – The difference between corporate sales and a launch team 03:25 – ResultSource will distribute the book in major book stores 03:37 – Eric is now switching from writing to marketing 04:44 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: When writing a book, make sure that it reaches your target audience. If you can write your book by yourself, do it. Being on the New York Times' bestseller list won't guarantee a positive ROI for your brand.