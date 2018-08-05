Marketing School
Why You Shouldn't Copy Someone Else's Marketing | Ep. #418
In Episode #418, Eric and Neil discuss why you shouldn’t copy someone else’s marketing. Tune in to discover if replicating other’s marketing techniques actually works for you OR if you’re better off creating your own marketing strategy. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Why You Shouldn't Copy Someone Else's Marketing 00:58 – When given a template, figure out how you can change it and make it your own 01:06 – Some marketing tactics that work for others does not mean it will work for you 01:27 – Eric has tried different techniques and not all of them have worked 01:45 – Learn from others, but don’t copy them 02:22 – Figure out what will work for you and your audience 02:30 – Neil was advised that if you’re doing something that moves away from your personality, the tactic won’t convert 02:50 – There’s NO best tactic for everyone, it will depend on your business and audience 03:34 – Learn everything that you can, but eventually you’ll have to create your own style 03:44 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:58 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:05 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: While known marketers share their techniques for marketing, you do NOT and should not copy it cover to cover. Learn different marketing tactics, then tailor a strategy for your audience. There’s no best tactic for everyone—what works for one doesn’t mean it will work for the other. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu