Marketing School
How to Identify Evergreen Content Opportunities | Ep. #417
In Episode #417, Eric and Neil discuss how to identify evergreen content opportunities. Tune in to learn how you can gain new ideas regarding the evergreen content you should be writing about and why it will help you maintain (or GAIN) traffic for years to come. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Identify Evergreen Content Opportunities 00:40 – The easiest way to identify evergreen content is by looking at your competitors 00:44 – Use Ahrefs to know where your competitors' search traffic is coming from 01:12 – You don't want to publish news-oriented content 01:30 – Content in digital and online marketing is considered evergreen content 01:35 – HubSpot has a lot of evergreen content 01:45 – Evergreen is something that can stand the test of time 02:09 – BuzzSumo can help you see evergreen content 02:24 – Writing about evergreen topics is what gains traffic 02:33 – If your Google Analytics and Google Search Console are hitched together, go to the Search Console to see which keywords are ranking 02:51 – Then, you can figure out which content to write around those keywords 03:13 – If you're writing evergreen content, update it once a year so it will consistently gain traffic 03:43 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:55 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:00 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Leverage tools to find out the kind of evergreen content that is gaining traffic for your competitors and create a content related to those topics. Evergreen content will stand the test of time as it remains to be relevant. Make use of the keywords that are ranking for your content. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review.