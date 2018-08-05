Marketing School
How to Generate Leads With Free Tools | Ep. #416
In Episode #416, Eric and Neil discuss how to generate leads with free tools. Tune in to learn which tools you can create in order to generate more leads, and Neil shares his highly effective marketing tool that reels in an incredible amount of traffic for him per month. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Generate Leads With Free Tools 00:37 – If you want to get SEO leads, create an SEO grader or analyzer and when people have a bad score, ask them if they want to get better 00:56 – HubSpot did a campaign similar to this 01:15 – You can use Outgrow which will allow you to make different calculations to generate leads 01:42 – Check out “How much does it cost to make an app?” by Crew—which is a short quiz you can take 02:00 – You don’t need to create complicated tools 02:06 – Neil’s SEO analyzer continues to generate 70K in traffic/month 02:18 – It cost $20-30K maximum, but there are cheaper options 02:41 – Use it as a marketing expense 03:05 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:5 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:00 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Your tools don’t have to be complicated, a simple calculation and catchy question will do. Create a tool that is relevant to your product and service. The tool will last and continuously drive you traffic, so it is worth your investment. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu