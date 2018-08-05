Marketing School
7 AdWords Tricks & Tips That'll Boost Your ROI | Ep. #415
In Episode #415, Eric and Neil discuss 7 AdWords tricks and tips that’ll boost your ROI. Tune in to learn why you need to pay attention to your keywords and geo-target your offers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 AdWords Tricks & Tips That'll Boost Your ROI 00:34 – Tip #1 is to add site links which will give you more opportunity to show up on search results 01:06 – #2: Leverage dayparting 01:13 – It is very useful and cost efficient, especially in B2B 01:49 – #3: Single keyword ad groups 01:51 – It will allow you to focus on one keyword and keep your ads tailored 02:16 – #4: Geo-targeting 02:28 – You can give people specific offers based on their location 03:25 – #5: Make sure you are hooking your AdWords in Google Analytics to have a specific retargeting list 04:01 – #6: Integrate the keywords that the users search for into your landing page 04:23 – Optimize landing pages for conversion 04:32 – Last is to use CPA bidding which works well and let Google do its work 05:11 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 05:49 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 06:02 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Site links will consistently add traffic to your site and can increase your search ranking. If you know where your audience is, you can send more curated offers which can increase your conversion rate significantly. Consistently optimize your landing page with the RIGHT keywords. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu