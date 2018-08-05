Marketing School
How to Generate Audience Insights Using Facebook | Ep. #414
In Episode #414, Eric and Neil discuss how to generate audience insights using Facebook. Tune in to learn why Facebook's data is more accurate than Google Insights and how important Facebook Pixel can be for your website. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Generate Audience Insights Using Facebook 00:35 – Audience insights will show you who's visiting your website 00:38 – Google Analytics isn't as accurate as Facebook 01:00 – You can plug in a Facebook Pixel on your website for free 01:20 – There are tons of tutorials available on the web for how to start with Facebook Pixel 01:32 – Load up your audience 01:43 – It's better if you have a business manager account 02:08 – With a custom audience, you can see people's behaviour 02:34 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:46 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:00 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Facebook's data is accurate because of the number of the databases they have. Facebook Pixel can be plugged in to your website for free and it'll show you your customers' behavior. You can also customize your audience depending on your target market.