



Marketing School

How to Get Good Photos and Audio Files for Your Content | Ep. #413

In Episode #413, Eric and Neil discuss how to get good photos and audio files for your content. Tune in to discover where you can get royalty-free photos and audio files and why it's advantageous for you to add media to your content today! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Get Good Photos and Audio Files for Your Content 00:40 – People want to see videos or other media formats aside from the usual text 00:52 – People can easily digest information from audio and video 00:59 – An audio file doesn't necessarily mean that it has to have context, it can be a background sound that catches your audience's attention 01:18 – You want to have visual images with your content to keep readers engaged 01:30 – There are new artists on YouTube who want their music out so maybe you can use them royalty-free and just add credits 01:47 – You can also find other audio files from AudioJungle 01:52 – For photos, you can check Twenty20 and Canva 02:28 – Neil pays for his photos from Fotolia 02:44 – Use the half size download which still has a high resolution 3 Key Points: Adding any media to your content will make it more engaging for the viewer. There are sources that you can use that are royalty-free—just don't forget to give credit. Utilize media—just make sure whatever you use relates to your content.