Marketing School
How to Build Retargeting Lists With Outbound Prospecting | Ep. #412
In Episode #412, Eric and Neil discuss how to build retargeting lists with outbound prospecting. Tune in to learn how you can retarget without breaking any terms or service agreements and why the rule of 7 is still effective in marketing today. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Build Retargeting Lists With Outbound Prospecting 00:36 – First, make sure you're following the terms and services of Google and Facebook or other retargeting services 01:25 – Know your ideal customer 01:38 – Outbound prospecting is more for B2B 01:50 – You can reach the head of businesses directly through Outreach and Zen Prospect; use these tools to gather emails and reach businesses at scale 02:38 – Plug the outbound emails into a retargeting list on LinkedIn, Google and Facebook 03:14 – If you're a sales person, make sure you add value and share insights to your customers 03:47 – Then you can retarget people by asking them to opt-in for more marketing insights 04:07 – When you remarket people, they see you more often 04:11 – The rule of 7 in marketing 04:21 – Neil creates specific remarketing ads for the individual companies 04:51 – Account-based marketing works 05:14 – Neil never had issues with remarketing 05:54 – Instead of trying to be interesting, be interested in the people you connect with 3 Key Points: Figure out who your ideal customers are so you know who you should specifically target. As a sales person, make sure you add value and marketing insights to your customers. The more often a customer sees you, the more likely they will buy.