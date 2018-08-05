Marketing School
What Neil and Eric Do for Content Promotion | Ep. #411
In Episode #411, Eric and Neil discuss what they do for content promotion. Tune in to learn why your competitors in the same space are actually your allies. You’ll also find out the tools that Eric and Neil have leveraged to promote their content. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Neil and Eric Do for Content Promotion 00:35 – Neil isn’t currently doing any content promotion but he used to 00:47 – Neil suggests finding other bloggers in your space to ask them to promote your blog 01:00 – You can pay them and have them send traffic to a landing page that has an ebook, download or giveaway 01:14 – Add social sharing icons to your blog post page 01:21 – Neil also emails the people who shares his competitor’s article 01:25 – Go to BuzzSumo to find who shared your competitor’s post 02:17 – Eric uses Wavve to share audio clips on social media 02:54 – Eric and Neil promotes their content on LinkedIn by writing 2-3 sentences and adding a link to the actual post 03:20 – If you link out to someone on your blog post, email them telling them that you love what they’re doing, that you linked out to them and to check out your blog post 03:43 – The response for this is high 04:18 – You can repost your blog post on Medium where you can increase your reach 04:58 – Eric also targets emails that are cheaper 05:04 – Facebook is a good way to build your audience 05:22 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 06:04 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 06:20 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Not everyone in your field are your competitors, find a way to mutually benefit from one another, linking out to each other’s blogs. LinkedIn drives a lot of traffic, so take advantage of it—promote your content with a link to your page. Facebook is always a good place to promote your content and build your audience. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu