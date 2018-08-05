



Marketing School

What Is an Advertorial (And How Can You Use Them)? | Ep. #410

In Episode #410, Eric and Neil discuss the bones of an advertorial and how you can use them to grow your business. Tune in to learn the characteristics of an effective advertorial and the websites that will market your advertorial for you. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Is an Advertorial (And How Can You Use Them)? 00:38 – Affiliate marketers usually run advertorial from their microsites 00:45 – Microsites can be a new blog 00:50 – The blog post can be about a story 01:00 – An advertorial is like a story or editorial with an ad in it 01:13 – An advertorial piece should be well written and trigger people's emotions 01:31 – Eric shares a bed bug example of an advertorial 01:53 – Affiliate marketers put domains right into their advertorial 02:20 – In an advertorial, you integrate the solution and explain why it is the best solution 02:38 – Most advertorials from Facebook drive the most traffic 02:50 – Taboola and Outbrain can be options, but be careful using these platforms 03:22 – Think about the long game 3 Key Points: Create an advertorial that is educational and evoke people's emotions. Links are inserted right into an advertorial—making it easy for readers access and buy your solution. Be careful about where you link your advertorial; keep the long-term game in mind.