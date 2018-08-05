Marketing School
Why You Ought to Pay For Celebrity Endorsements | Ep. #409
In Episode #409, Eric and Neil discuss why you ought to pay for celebrity endorsements. Tune in to find out how to make celebrity endorsements possible and the potential gains you can receive by investing in them. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Why You Ought to Pay For Celebrity Endorsements 00:35 – "Anytime you have a celebrity on your landing page, your conversion rate will go through the roof" 01:02 – Celebrity endorsements work well 01:11 – Beats currently has Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Lebron James and other celebrities endorsing them 01:46 – They've increased their target market size 01:55 – The question is: if you're already spending so much on paid ads, can you get a celebrity endorsement for $30-40K? 02:04 – The answer is "yes" 02:16 – There are micro influencers that you can connect with and help you promote your business 02:36 – Micro influencers have at least 20K followers 02:52 – In Shoe Dog, Phil Knight talked about using celebrities to endorse products 03:23 – Neil's friend owns Binary Options and they got Conor McGregor to endorse them after he lost his first fight 03:52 – Binary Option's conversion rate went up and they paid McGregor quite a low rate 04:45 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 05:44 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 05:55 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Celebrity endorsements work well and is a sure-fire way to boost your conversion through the roof. If you're spending a lot on paid ads, you might want to consider building a relationship with a micro influencer instead. Celebrity endorsements aren't just the Michael Jordans and Kylie Jenners, reach out to those who have influence and can give you a lower rate.