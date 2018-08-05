Marketing School
Beginner's Guide to Quora Ads | Ep. #408
In Episode #408, Eric and Neil provide the beginner’s guide to Quora ads. Tune in to learn what you need to know to start advertising on Quora and why now is the right time opt in! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Beginner's Guide to Quora Ads 00:59 – Quora is a questions and answers site which generates tons of traffic 01:29 – Quora’s valuation is currently over one billion dollars 01:42 – When Eric goes on to Quora, he sees people like Jason Lemkin 01:59 – You can have your ads show up with a question or something catchy 02:19 – Quora ads is currently cheap 02:34 – One of Eric’s clients, Lever, is an applicant tracking system 02:40 – An applicant tracking system helps you manage the whole hiring process 03:07 – Lever has an ad that shows up in Quora when a question related to the hiring process comes up 03:29 – You want to advertise to people who are asking questions related to your product 04:14 – “The numbers have to work for you” 04:30 – Eric is currently running an ad on Quora for their e-book 04:40 – The conversion rate to their landing page is 20% 04:53 – Cost per click is $3 but the conversion rate is around $15 05:45 – Cost per click varies 06:27 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 07:10 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 07:22 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Quora currently generates tons of traffic—this is a great place to implement your ads. You target Quora ads to the people who ask questions related to your business service or product. Leverage Quora ads NOW as the costs are still low and the conversions are high. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu