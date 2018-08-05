Marketing School
How to Increase Your Email Deliverability | Ep. #407
In Episode #407, Eric and Neil discuss how to increase your email deliverability. Tune in to discover which provider works best and the techniques you can employ today to increase your deliverability! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Increase Your Email Deliverability 00:41 – To improve your deliverability rate, switch providers 00:46 – Infusionsoft has poor deliverability while Drip is great at delivering 00:55 – Jeremy Schoemaker has a site that shows which providers have terrible deliverability rates 01:07 – AWeber and ConvertKit work great too 01:29 – It is easier to use a shared IP to increase email deliverability 01:40 – Stop sending someone emails if they don't open any of your emails 3 Key Points: If your provider has a low email deliverability, switch providers. Don't use a permanent IP—instead, use a shared IP. Stop sending someone emails if they've never opened any one of your emails.