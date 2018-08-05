Marketing School
Do Webinars Still Work? | Ep. #406
In Episode #406, Eric and Neil discuss whether webinars still work. Tune in to learn why webinars still work, though it depends on several factors. Eric and Neil discuss why webinars no longer convert as well as they used to and give you the tools you need to make sure you that you optimize on your next webinar. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Do Webinars Still Work? 00:36 – Some marketers are saying that webinars are dying 00:54 – From Neil's standpoint, webinars still work but don't convert as much as they used to 01:14 – The cost to get a webinar is one of the reasons why the conversion rate suffered 01:24 – If you have a ton of organic traffic, you should consider webinars 01:49 – With Kissmetrics, their webinars work well because of the content 02:04 – Webinars work if you educate and give advice that your audience can actually use 02:29 – Some are just trying to sell people over 02:47 – Neil uses Webinar Jam and AWeber Webinar for his webinars 02:53 – You can use email sequences from Drip, Infusionsoft and ConvertKit 03:12 – Neil changes his webinars once every 6 months 03:30 – With webinars, you have to look at all of your conversion rates 03:57 – There's an ad from Billy Gene Is Marketing Inc on YouTube that is creative and worth checking out 3 Key Points: Webinars still work if your content is educational and the advice is valuable to your audience. If you have consistent, organic traffic, then it is worth utilizing webinars. You have to check your webinars' conversion rates to see if it's worth it for you.