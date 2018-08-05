Marketing School
Should You Sponsor Conferences or Not? | Ep. #405
In Episode #405, Eric and Neil discuss whether should you consider sponsoring conferences or not. Tune in to learn the ROI that you can get from sponsoring a conference and why Eric prefers to invest in small events. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Sponsor Conferences or Not? 00:38 – There’s an ROI from sponsoring events 00:43 – You have to find the right events 00:48 – Sponsoring an event is great for branding 00:51 – You will know who attended the conference and the event’s marketing team will send an email blast to the audience dedicated to you 01:22 – If you sponsor a conference, make sure you have a speaking slot 01:35 – What matters to Eric during conferences is the people that he meets 02:00 – Eric just got an invitation to a conference 02:27 – If you have $12K, Eric suggests spending it on a dinner or small event rather than a conference 02:45 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:39 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:41 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: In sponsoring a conference, find the right event for your brand. When you sponsor a conference, make sure you get a speaking slot and a list of all the attendees. If you have the money to invest, maybe you should consider holding your own small event rather than sponsoring a conference. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu