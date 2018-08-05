Marketing School
How To Build A Personal Brand | Ep. #403
In Episode #403, Eric and Neil discuss how to build a personal brand. Tune in to learn the difference between a corporate and personal brand. You’ll also hear how Eric and Neil built their own personal brands up to where they are now. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How To Build A Personal Brand 00:41 – Building a personal brand opens up a lot of opportunities 01:00 – Neil had met various billionaires while building his personal brand 01:25 – Neil learned that you’re not going to build your personal brand unless you’re marketing yourself daily 01:44 – There’s a difference between a corporate brand and personal brand 01:54 – Corporate brands can be sold 02:05 – Michael Jordan, which is already a personal brand, cost millions and there’s just one of him 02:23 – If Michael Jordan passes away, his personal brand will be gone too 02:31 – Corporate brands will just continue to increase their market price 02:47 – Eric started his personal brand by way of his podcast which had single digit downloads 02:59 – When you put your content online, you constantly get better and can see what is getting the attention 03:20 – Gary Vaynerchuk has all the attention now and he’s all over social media 03:36 – He has 8 people in his personal marketing team 03:48 – He’s always trying new things 03:56 – Start slow, be consistent and gradually expand 04:03 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:45 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 05:00 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Consistency in marketing yourself is what builds a personal brand. While you can’t really sell your personal brand, it opens a lot of opportunities for you. Update your online channels everyday and continuously grow your online presence. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu