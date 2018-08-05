Marketing School
How to Build A Strong Corporate Brand Using Social Media | Ep. #402
In Episode #402, Eric and Neil discuss how to build a strong corporate brand using social media. Tune in to learn how you can strengthen your brand through social media and how you can fast track the growth process by using strategies that have worked for some key companies today! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Build A Strong Corporate Brand Using Social Media 00:42 – Some of the brands that have built a strong brand using social media are Fit Tea, Dolce Swimwear and other swimwear companies 01:05 – Eric has interviewed SkinnyMe Tea founder, Gretta van Riel, who has 16M Instagram followers 01:28 – Gretta started by reaching out to micro-influencers on Instagram to build her brand 01:40 – She eventually grew her following to millions 01:50 – Gretta has also coined the term “teatox” which is detoxing using tea which also has a movement behind it 02:00 – You can create a movement to make people stick with your brand and connect with different micro-influencers 02:20 – Sunny Co Clothing has created a funnel through social media 02:30 – You’ll get a free swimsuit if the post is re-posted and tagged appropriately 02:53 – It can be a profitable campaign 03:00 – There’s a huge spike for the keyword “Sunny Co Clothing” in Google because of their campaign 03:10 – It took Gretta months to grow her brand 03:43 – Consistency is crucial in social media branding 04:01 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg is a visual analytics tool 04:56 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 05:05 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Social media platforms are great for growing your brand for the mere volume of traffic you’ll encounter. Make your brand appealing to people so they’ll spread the word and grow your following. Tap into micro-influencers within your niche and strike a deal that will benefit both parties. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu