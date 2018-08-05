



Marketing School

How to Get Social Media Traffic When You Have No Followers (And No Money) | Ep. #401

In Episode #401, Eric and Neil discuss how to get social media traffic when you have no followers and no money. Tune in to learn a few easy tactics that can get people sharing your content. You’ll also find out the importance of reaching out to the RIGHT people. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get Social Media Traffic When You Have No Followers (And No Money) 00:38 – The easiest way to get traffic is to look at your content 00:44 – Google similar keywords that relate to your content and find other posts 00:51 – Get the most popular keywords and type them in the Twitter search box 00:55 – Email people who have tweets related to your keyword and check if they want to see your post 01:28 – Add a note: “If you like it, feel free to share it” 01:33 – You’ll get more social shares by doing this 01:45 – Growth Everywhere’s Instagram account now has 6400 followers 01:53 – Eric redoes the hashtags to engage with people more 02:26 – You can build pods with Instagram Direct Messaging where people share their posts with one another 02:54 – Join multiple pods, but make sure you’re adding value too 03:09 – Reach out to the right kind of people 03:22 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:26 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:35 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Search your most popular keywords to find posts that are similar to yours—then, reach out to the audiences you find. Leverage Instagram, especially their direct message feature to find potential followers. Make sure you’re adding value to those you reach out to. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu