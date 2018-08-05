Marketing School
Should You Host Your Own Conference? | Ep. #400
In Episode #400, Eric and Neil discuss the pros and cons of hosting your own conference, and why you need to accept the reality that you're going to lose money at the front-end. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Should You Host Your Own Conference? 00:36 – If you're just starting out, the best option is to stay away from conferences 00:40 – The conference business is difficult and you'll probably lose money 00:48 – Eric personally thinks that conferences aren't that valuable 00:51 – Eric shares his experience with Treehouse 00:55 – Ryan Carson, CEO, is known for hosting conferences 01:08 – Conferences are a good way to build network 01:19 –Sean Ellis is known for hosting growth hacking conferences too 01:27 – Conferences are exceptionally valuable if—and only if—your business is already making money 01:34 – HubSpot has thousands of customers will benefit a lot from holding a conference where they can invite their customers 01:56 – Consider hosting a conference only if your business is established and getting $5-6M in ARR 02:25 – Alternatively to conferences, you can throw in a dinner or small events 03:04 – There are also virtual conferences where you don't have to spend money on venue and can retail virtual tickets instead 03:22 – With a virtual event, the email list that you build can be repurposed 03:45 – When you're starting out, you don't necessarily have to pay people 3 Key Points: If you're just starting, instead of conferences, try to host dinners or small events. Conferences are beneficial if your business is stable and already earning at least $5M in ARR. Virtual conferences are also a thing – it's cost efficient and you can use the leads for future use.