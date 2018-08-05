Marketing School
How to Rank a 10-Page Website | Ep. #399
In Episode #399, Eric and Neil discuss how to rank a 10-page website. Tune in to learn how you can slowly gain traction in spite of only having a few pages by placing massive emphasis on the quality of those 10 pages. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Rank a 10-Page Website 00:40 – Neil picked 10 pages because a lot of people have small websites 00:45 – A 500-page website is easier to rank 00:56 – The more text you have on the page, the more likely you are to rank 01:03 – A 10-page website can still rank but it will never get as much traffic as a Wikipedia 01:10 – A small website should focus on link building and outreach 01:14 – Make sure your content is detailed and thorough 01:18 – Brian Dean of Backlinko started with only a handful of pages website 01:33 – The quality of his content is high 02:00 – Review Skyscraper Technique 02:10 – Groove HQ and Help Scout both started at the bottom 02:19 – Look at linkable assets 02:48 – "Look for a spin that can work out there" 02:59 – Slowly expand when your website starts getting traffic 03:14 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:01 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:14 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: People who have small websites can still rank their websites, but their websites will never have the traffic of the big players. Create detailed, high-quality content that will solidify your website. As your website gains traffic, add more pages—grow it in a controlled, consistent way that you can manage.