Marketing School
How to Scale Your Content Outreach | Ep. #398
In Episode #398, Eric and Neil discuss the art of scaling content for outreach. Tune in to learn exactly what you can do to not only develop great content, but promote it effectively. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Scale Your Content Outreach 00:35 – Content outreach is about reaching out to people to promote your content 00:48 – You don't just write a content, you have to market it as well 01:05 – Content outreach starts with the foundation 01:19 – More than anything else, your content has to be GOOD 01:43 – The Skyscraper Technique by Brian Dean is a great strategy 01:48 – Create a list of website and social media users that you're going to do outreach too 02:00 – You don't want to keep hitting up the same people because they'll get tired of hearing your song and dance 02:10 – Some will stop responding and some will flat out ignore you from day 1 02:35 – Eric uses Hunter and FindThatEmail in finding email 02:49 – JustReachOut is great in finding editors and publishers 03:02 – An outreach tool like Mixmax works well too 03:31 – You want to have your emails 10-15% customized 03:41 – Doing outreach is a time consuming game, but if you're consistent it will pay off 3 Key Points: Your content is useless if it never makes it in front of your target audience. Have a list of people who will consistently promote your content and then rotate your content between them. In writing emails to people, make sure things aren't fully templated.