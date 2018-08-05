



Marketing School

What Are Seinfeld Emails (And How to Leverage Them)? | Ep. #397

In Episode #397, Eric and Neil discuss what Seinfeld emails are and how you can leverage them to enhance your business. Tune in to learn how can writing about nothing (literally) can lead to increases in both your network and your sales. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Are Seinfeld Emails (And How to Leverage Them)? 00:53 – Eric thinks Seinfeld is just a show about nothing 00:59 – The Seinfeld email is like writing an email about nothing 01:07 – Eric shared a bad experience with American Airlines and wrote about the experience 01:24 – He got some great responses from the post 01:34 – "The good thing about writing about nothing is relating it to people" 01:45 – People are more likely to convert because they can connect with it and don't feel like they're being sold to 01:51 – You don't want to write about nothing when you can't connect it with your product and services 02:40 – For Neil, when someone writes for him, he still checks the end product to see if it matches his vision 03:11 – To be good with Seinfeld emails, you have to do it constantly 03:51 – "People love to hear about stories and Seinfeld emails are just one way to do it" 03:55 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:41 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Seinfeld emails are basically emails about nothing—oddly enough, they're effective. When writing a Seinfeld email, connect with people in your writing while subtly leading them to your products and services too. You have to write consistently to be good at Seinfeld's email writing.