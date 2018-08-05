Marketing School
Should You Invest In Marketing Swag? | Ep. #396
In Episode #396, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not you should invest in typical marketing swag. Tune in to learn why Eric and Neil won’t spend a cent on swag while Sujan, Single Grain’s founder, blogged that he made $500K from it. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Invest In Marketing Swag? 00:37 – Single Grain’s founder, Sujan Patel, had a lot of shirts and he made $500K out of it 00:50 – Personally, Eric won’t invest into swag 00:58 – Although, he has gotten useful swag from conferences before, and every time he uses the swag, he remembers the conference 01:18 – “You want to have stuff that people actually use” 01:37 – Neil believes that if you’re a big company, giving away swag is a good strategy in branding 01:45 – Swag can be too expensive for startups and it’s difficult to track your ROI from it 02:29 – If you want to try something, go to Startup Drugz instead 03:04 – Neil doesn’t create swag and would not even if he was a big company 03:30 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:25 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:38 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Big companies with extra funds can spend on swag because it can be a good branding strategy—“can” is the keyword. If you are going to invest in swag, make it as usable as possible, and don’t go cheap—you want it to last for a while. Because of the associated costs with having quality swag most startups and small businesses shouldn’t consider it. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu