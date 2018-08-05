Marketing School
Should You Involve an SEO When Building a New Website? | Ep. #395
In Episode #395, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not you should think heavily about SEO when building your new website, and what tools you should incorporate if you ultimately decide that an SEO needs to be a big part of your initial build. Time Stamped Show Notes: Today's topic: Should You Involve an SEO When Building a New Website? 00:34 – If you’re a first time website builder, probably not 00:47 – If you have a website that’s producing an income, then you should involve SEO 01:02 – WordPress templates are already SEO friendly 01:17 – Big companies have to set the right foundation at first with the right SEO 01:45 – A standard SEO plug-in is good enough if you’re not a big company 02:14 – Go to Credo to find an SEO consultant help you with the technical audit if you need one 02:25 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg is a visual analytics tool 03:21 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:25 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If you’re a new entrepreneur, you don’t have to prioritize SEO for your website. Big companies should invest in SEO early because their websites are one of the foundations of their businesses. There are tons of SEO plugins available that are user-friendly. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu