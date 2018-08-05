



Marketing School

How to Get More Business Value Out of LinkedIn | Ep. #394

In Episode #394, Eric and Neil discuss how to get more business value out of LinkedIn. Tune in to learn how LinkedIn is enhancing its platform to create more engagement amongst its users, and the very real benefits of updating your LinkedIn profile daily. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get More Business Value Out of LinkedIn 00:34 – Eric is really spending time on LinkedIn at the moment 00:48 – Eric and Neil are both posting on LinkedIn every day and the engagement is great 01:29 – Spend just a couple of minutes every morning to update your LinkedIn to engage with your audience 02:00 – With LinkedIn, you have to participate 02:11 – Neil takes his most popular blog on LinkedIn by posting the first few sentences and adding a read more link 02:20 – It drives tons of traffic 02:28 – Neil participates in groups and messages potential business partners using his personal account 02:41 – Just last month, Neil generated more revenue on LinkedIn than Facebook 02:50 – LinkedIn now can target companies in groups 03:10 – Things are ramping up on LinkedIn and video advertising is becoming a big thing 03:37 – Eric uses Dux-Soup with LinkedIn Helper which allows you to visit targeted multiple profiles 04:39 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 05:20 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 05:24 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Post daily updates to have a consistent engagement. LinkedIn is adding more features that let you interact with a targeted audience. Advertising on LinkedIn is also improving and its video ads will be the next big thing. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu