



Marketing School

How to Ensure that Your Team Stays Productive When You're Out of Office | Ep. #393

In Episode #393, Eric and Neil discuss how to ensure that your team stays productive when you're out of the office. Tune in to learn how you can keep your people on track with their goals regardless of your absence, and simultaneously build a healthy relationship with everyone. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Ensure that Your Team Stays Productive When You're Out of Office 00:40 – Even though Eric was gone for a month, his team was able to work very efficiently without Eric there in person, or even on Slack 01:06 – Make sure your people have clear tasks and goals that are defined with a deadline 01:10 – Eric uses Dapulse as his project management tool 01:37 – For communication, they use Slack and there's a constant meeting 01:45 – "Make sure you have the right processes to keep things going" 01:50 – Richard Branson has 2 assistants that he trusts some of the tasks with 02:29 – Neil gives his team tasks, goals, and objectives 02:34 – Neil meets his team once a week to see how they're doing 02:42 – Neil only checks to see if his goals have been hit and if not, what are the problems with the team 02:54 – "As long as everything is doing good, I don't care what they're doing" 02:59 – Eric also uses 15Five where you can put your objectives and KPIs and if they're on track 03:38 – You will also know what people are feeling 04:19 – Neil uses a "straight to the point" rule to make sure communication is always flowing clearly with his team 04:55 – In the long run, figure out how you want to handle your team and what works well for everyone 3 Key Points: Have employees keep a list of their objectives and goals—give them a deadline for each, and then intermittently track performance while you're way. Keep your people happy because happy employees are the most productive. As your employees earn your trust, don't be afraid to give them bigger tasks with bigger responsibilities.