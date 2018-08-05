Marketing School
Tools That Make Paid Advertising Easier | Ep. #392
In Episode #392, Eric and Neil discuss the tools that make paid advertising easier. Tune in to learn why Eric and Neil recommend sticking with Google and Facebook’s native tools to track paid advertising on every channel. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Tools That Make Paid Advertising Easier 00:39 – Neil suggests using Google and Facebook’s own tools 01:15 – Neil doesn’t’ believe using paid tools for paid advertising but you can use AdEspresso if you really want 01:30 – You can set different audiences with Facebook Insights 01:37 – Google has their Display Planner and Keyword Planner as well 01:48 – Neil likes AdHawk which lets him see what’s happening through his phone 01:59 – Adbeat looks at the trend in advertising spend 02:35 – AdStage gives you insights on all your paid advertising channels 02:46 – There are some Slack tools for paid advertising 03:15 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:57 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:00 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Make use of Google and Facebook’s own tools because they have thousands of engineers who constantly update them. Leverage free tools to track all your paid advertising channels. Slack has its own tools that you can use for your paid advertisements, it’s not just for messaging anymore! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu