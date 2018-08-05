Marketing School
Should You Be Worried About Your Domain Authority? | Ep. #391
In Episode #391, Eric and Neil discuss whether you should be worried about your domain authority. Tune in to learn how domain authority helps your search traffic and why Eric doesn’t worry about his domain authority. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Be Worried About Your Domain Authority? 00:37 – Domain authority is done on a scale of 1-100 in Moz metric 00:47 – Google page rank is scored from 1-10 01:01 – Moz is more commonly used now as a metric than Google page rank 01:45 – In general, Moz domain authority shows the quality of the website 01:50 – Neil likes domain authority because the authority number is typically climbing 02:09 – Domain authority is a good way to see if sites are linking to you 02:14 – Are they authoritative and getting quantity? 02:19 – As domain authority goes up, so does search traffic 02:28 – Eric has Moz and Ahrefs so he can cross-reference and track increases in traffic, etc. 02:53 – Eric checks domain authority once a month and doesn’t worry about it too much 03:10 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:56 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:05 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Domain authority helps you track how good your site is doing. As your domain authority goes up, so does your search traffic. Ultimately, don’t worry about your domain authority too much. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu