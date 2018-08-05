Marketing School
How to Avoid Writer’s Block | Ep. #390
In Episode #390, Eric and Neil talk about avoiding writer's block. Tune in to learn how they keep their creative juices flowing even in those moments of low energy and low enthusiasm, and the tools they use to stay productive and focused. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Avoid Writer's Block 00:35 – Writer's block is when you don't know what to write 00:38 – Neil shares 3 things to do to prevent writer's block 00:42 – Go to BuzzSumo, put in your competitor's URL and it will show you what's popular within your space 00:58 – Go to Ahrefs and it will show you what drives traffic to your competitors 01:09 – Put in words and phrases on Twitter and you'll see what people are tweeting out 01:21 – Ask around or create a survey when you need an idea 01:36 – Eric has a Pomodoro app on his phone 01:42 – Pomodoro technique lets you focus on something for 25 minutes then a 5-minute break 01:48 – Eric uses this app every morning when he's writing and it's effective for him 02:05 – You always start slow but you find the flow after a few minutes 02:23 – Writer's block is usually due to distractions 02:49 – Sometimes, writer's block happens to Eric and Neil while podcasting 03:15 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:52 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:05 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: See what the people in your space are talking about, and then write on those ideas. Try to stay focused and never let distractions get in the way. Writer's block happens to everyone—the people who accomplish their goals in life are those who find away around their writer's block.