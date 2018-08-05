Marketing School
Neil and Eric's Tips for First-Time Paid Advertisers | Ep. #389
In Episode #389, Eric and Neil discuss tips for first-time paid advertisers. Tune in to learn what Eric and Neil do personally in handling their paid advertising, how you can be cost efficient in your paid ads, and why it is essential to enroll in a couple of paid courses on AdWords. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Neil and Eric's Tips for First-Time Paid Advertisers 00:38 – Take whatever Facebook, Google and Bing’s representatives tell you with a grain of salt 00:46 – They won’t always work 01:14 – “When you’re just starting off, don’t spend a lot” 01:20 – Bing and Google can give you free credits, take advantage of them and use them 01:37 – Eric loves and endorses Brad Geddes’ Advance Guide to Google AdWords or AdWords Fundamental 01:56 – It explained everything very distinctly 01:59 – DigitalMarketer has their courses too 02:12 – There are certifications from Google AdWords and Facebook Blueprint 02:18 – Facebook Blueprint is quite difficult but definitely worth it 02:28 – It is better to invest in paid courses and platforms like Skillshare 02:47 – John Loomer has some great stuff too on paid advertising 02:58 – Neil suggests going after very specific action-based keywords when setting up an ad campaign 03:46 – Make sure you have the baseline set on your website 04:02 – Retarget people who have visited your sites 04:50 – Make sure you have a funnel that upsells and downsells 05:19 – Look out for other channels like Quora ads 05:27 – Eric is testing Quora ads and the results are good so far 05:35 – Snapchat might worth a shot 05:51 – Yes, advertising is all about the numbers but you have to be cost-effective at the end of the day 05:5 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1-year subscription of Crazy Egg 06:33 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 06:43 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Test the waters first, don’t spend too much on paid advertising when you’re just starting. Don’t use vague keywords. Instead, use very specific action-based keywords that will make it easier for your campaign to generate traffic. Make sure you have a funnel that offers both upsells and downsells so you don’t pour money down the drain. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu