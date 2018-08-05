Marketing School
Should You Invest Your Time in Snapchat Or Instagram Stories? | Ep. #388
In Episode #388, Eric and Neil discuss whether you should invest your time in Snapchat or in Instagram stories. Tune in to learn which social media site should take more of your time, energy and focus. Also, learn from the best as Eric and Neil explain just why Gary Vaynerchuk is winning the social media game. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Invest Your Time in Snapchat Or Instagram Stories? 00:35 – For Eric, you should invest more in Instagram stories than in Snapchat 00:44 – Less and less stories are popping out on Snapchat while Instagram is consistently growing 01:22 – Neil agrees with Eric that you’re wasting time and energy on Snapchat, because it is dying 01:36 – Instagram is a great place to engage with your audience and get more sales 01:38 – VaynerMedia by Gary Vaynerchuk is doing well on social media 01:50 – VaynerMedia has over $100M in annual revenue 02:00 – Gary is into pushing businesses to using social media 02:18 – Gary V’s Instagram stories are funny and engaging 02:33 – Growth Everywhere posts Marketing School’s episodes as stories on Instagram 02:53 – You can repurpose your Instagram stories to use it on Snapchat, too 03:00 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool which lets you do changes on your sites easier 03:45 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:57 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Snapchat is dying—focus your time and energy on Instagram stories. More and more people are engaging with Instagram stories today, so now is the time to take advantage of it. Gary Vaynerchuk creates his stories to be unique, engaging and funny—do the same in order to stand out. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu