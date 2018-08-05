Marketing School
Marketing Lessons from Classic Infomercials | Ep. #387
In Episode #387, Eric and Neil discuss marketing lessons you can gain from watching classic infomercials. Tune in to discover the similarities between infomercials and regular marketing tactics. You'll also find out how infomercials have become so effective in their niche. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Marketing Lessons from Classic Infomercials 00:35 – Neil remembers an infomercial he watched from OxiClean 00:50 – Neil learns about infomercials from his friend Ryan Deiss, who is a copywriter 01:04 – Ryan learned how to write copy from his childhood experiences 01:23 – Infomercial is about timing 01:30 – Most are run at night and target females 01:44 – "If you want to do any type of marketing, you have to target the right type of people" 02:10 – Eric remembers the P90X infomercial which encourages you to work towards a great body 02:36 – Being direct and to the point is what Eric has learned from infomercials 02:48 – Eric also remembers the Shake Weight infomercial which was quite comical 03:14 – Include bonuses and employ scarcity tactics so that people take action 03:36 – It's also expensive for infomercials to gain users; just like regular marketing in that you can lose money 03:46 – In any marketing offer, make sure you have back end offers; an upsell and cross-sell 04:40 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: An effective infomercial is about targeting the right market at the right time. It costs a lot to create an advertisement, so make sure you have back end offers so you're not losing money. Most effective infomercials have catchy headlines and are straight to the point. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review.