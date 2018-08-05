



Marketing School

How To Manage Your First Marketing Hire if You're Not a Marketer Yourself | Ep. #386

In Episode #386, Eric and Neil discuss how to manage your first marketing hire if you're not a marketer yourself. Tune in to learn the right questions you need to ask a potential marketing hire and the importance of a marketer being able to plan and hit expected, weekly goals. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How To Manage Your First Marketing Hire if You're Not a Marketer Yourself 00:44 – Neil wants to find out how a marketer plans their week—it should be planned in a way that improves the business 01:09 – Neil shares a sample plan a marketer might use 01:33 – There should be expected results and goals 01:50 – From Eric's perspective, there's a deadline they should hit and they should do what they set out to do 02:28 – Eric asks the questions he asks to see if you can be the best fit for his team 03:00 – Eric has a one-on-one with his developers and marketers to know if they're hitting their goals 3 Key Points: A marketer needs to make a plan and track their progress, ensuring that goals and deadlines are met. If you're not a developer or marketer but want to hire one, ask the developers and marketers you know and find out the questions you need to be asking your potential hire. Make sure you consistently update and touch base with your first marketing hire.