Marketing School
How to Monitor Your Backlink Profile in 15 Minutes or Less in a Week | Ep. #385
In Episode #385, Eric and Neil discuss how to monitor your backlinks in 15 minutes or less per week. Tune in to learn the advantages of checking your backlinks—such as building your network and watching for those who can negatively affect your Google search ranking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Monitor Your Backlink Profile in 15 Minutes or Less in a Week 00:34 – Neil uses Ahrefs to continuously see which sites link to him 00:43 – It's not time intensive and he checks three to four times a week 01:18 – You monitor your backlinks because a site that consistently links to you can penalize you and screw up your search ranking 01:30 – Eric checks his backlinks to build relationships 02:03 – Eric uses Ahrefs as well and sets alerts weekly 02:35 – There are other links that can be missing that you need to watch for 3 Key Points: Reach out to those who link to you and try to build your network. You can check your backlinks through Ahrefs which already has detailed data regarding your backlinks profile. Be careful with who links to you so you can avoid getting penalized by Google.