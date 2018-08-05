Marketing School
Why It's Important To Diversify Your Traffic Sources | Ep. #384
In Episode #384, Eric and Neil discuss why it's important to diversify your traffic sources. Tune in to know the key traffic sources you should be leveraging and why you shouldn't focus on just one traffic source. You'll also discover the top, highest ROI marketing strategy to date. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Why It's Important To Diversify Your Traffic Sources 00:40 – Even if Neil is getting traffic from content marketing, if Google decides to ban him, it's gone forever 00:57 – Therefore, you need to diversify your traffic sources 01:07 – There are a lot of people who have invested everything on SEO; they were clueless about what to do after an update 01:26 – You should have a good mixture of everything, like Google News traffic 01:35 – Social media channels are the best sources of traffic, not just Facebook 01:40 – Your choices are Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and Quora 01:52 – Paid advertising drives traffic 02:03 – Create videos or audio files to get into other communities like iTunes and YouTube 02:23 – Make sure you're collecting emails, too 02:42 – It's still one of the highest ROI in marketing activities 3 Key Points: Diversifying your traffic sources gives you more chances to stay in the game should some of your platforms decide to ban or remove you. Leverage ALL social media platforms—this will cover you. Building an email list still drives the most traffic so make it your priority.